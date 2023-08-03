Redvers, Sask. man charged with impersonating a police officer

Send this page to someone via email

A man was arrested in Saskatoon on Wednesday after police say he impersonated a peace officer on two separate occasions.

On Friday, Saskatoon police were called to a hotel in the 600 block of Spadina Crescent East after someone was reported to be impersonating an officer.

Officers learned that a man posing as a police officer approached a woman and child and accused the woman of abduction. The woman walked into a hotel looking for help and bystanders intervened, with the man fleeing on foot.

On Tuesday, police learned of a similar incident that happened on Monday in the 70 block of Campus Drive. A man posing as an officer approached a woman and offered to escort her through the area. She declined and the man left.

Through video evidence, police say they identified the man and arrested him in the 200 block of 5th Avenue North.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers say the 32-year-old Redvers, Sask. man has been charged with two counts of impersonating a peace officer, criminal harassment, and two counts of failing to comply with court-imposed conditions.