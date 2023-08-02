Menu

Crime

Police investigate suspicious package found at Toronto intersection

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 2, 2023 9:53 pm
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News
Police are evacuating a Toronto intersection after a suspicious package was found.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the package was found around Sherbourne and Shuter streets just before 9 p.m.

Investigators said the force’s emergency disposal unit was on its way to the scene. An evacuation in the area was instituted out of “an abundance of caution.”

Sherbourne Street was closed in both directions from Shuter Street to Queen Street East, police said. Drivers and pedestrians were told to avoid the area with bus routes also diverted.

