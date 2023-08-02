Police investigate suspicious package found at Toronto intersection

Send this page to someone via email

Police are evacuating a Toronto intersection after a suspicious package was found.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the package was found around Sherbourne and Shuter streets just before 9 p.m.

Investigators said the force’s emergency disposal unit was on its way to the scene. An evacuation in the area was instituted out of “an abundance of caution.”

Sherbourne Street was closed in both directions from Shuter Street to Queen Street East, police said. Drivers and pedestrians were told to avoid the area with bus routes also diverted.