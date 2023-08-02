City of Kelowna seeking feedback on North End neighbourhood plan

Send this page to someone via email

When Tolko Industries shuttered its lumber mill near downtown Kelowna three years ago, speculation immediately sprouted as to what the lakefront area, plus the surrounding neighbourhood, would look like in the years to come.

Will it be tower-filled, an extension of the building boom in the downtown area? How tall will the towers go? How much green space will there be?

On Wednesday, the City of Kelowna issued a statement saying it was inviting residents to have their say on three concepts for the North End.

Indefinite shutdown at Kelowna lumber mill to become permanent: Tolko Industries

“The draft concepts are the culmination of earlier public engagement, detailed technical analysis, our Imagine Kelowna community vision, and the 2040 official community plan,” reads the statement.

Notably, the city says the North End plan will include “high-level guidance” for the former lumber mill site, a 16-hectare property that is expected to be redeveloped through a separate process.

Still, according to the city, residents will be able to weigh in on the preliminary concepts either in person at three information sessions or online.

Planning starting for redevelopment of Kelowna Tolko Mill site

“We’re excited to bring concepts to the community which reflect the vision and objectives established for the North End and consider a variety of needs such as parks, transportation and housing,” said Aaron Thibeault, project lead.

“Residents helped shape these concepts and now have the opportunity to review, give us feedback, and inform a refined concept.”

The online survey will run until Sept. 3, while the in-person information sessions will run:

Sunday, Aug. 20, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Kelowna Farmers’ Market at Kerry Park

Wednesday, Aug. 23, 3 to 6 p.m., downtown Kelowna library

Sunday, Aug. 27, 9 a.m. to noon, Knox Mountain Park

City of Kelowna embarks on new neighbourhood plan for north end

“At this stage of the project, we want to learn what people like about each of the draft concepts, what could be improved, and what might be missing,” said Thibeault.

“This will help us understand which elements of different concepts we should consider moving forward along with any adjustments needed before a more complete concept and the final plan are presented.”

The city says a refined concept is expected later this year and the final plan regarding the North End is expected to be completed in early 2024.