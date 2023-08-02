Menu

Sports

Fitzgerald joins the Guelph Storm coaching staff for upcoming season

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 2, 2023 7:59 pm
The Guelph Storm have added to their coaching staff.

General Manager George Burnett announced on Wednesday that Daniel Fitzgerald will join the team as an assistant coach for the 2023-2024 OHL season.

Fitzgerald was with the Niagara Ice Dogs as their head coach during the latter half of last season. Prior to that he spent four years as head coach of the Brantford 99ers of the Ontario Junior Hockey League.

He also had head coaching stints in St. Catharine’s and Cambridge of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League.

Fitzgerald replaces Todd Miller who left to take a position as associate coach of Wolfburgh Grizzly’s in the DEL in Germany.

