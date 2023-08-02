Menu

Crime

Man in custody after fire at Toronto bar: officials

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 2, 2023 6:12 pm
A Toronto Fire truck. View image in full screen
A man is in custody after a fire was reported at a restaurant in Toronto, officials say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Royal York Road and Newcastle Street area just before 5 p.m., on Wednesday.

Toronto fire told Global News the blaze broke out at a two-storey building with a commercial unit on the ground floor and apartments above.

Fire officials said the blaze occurred in the restaurant on the ground floor.

Officials said the fire was knocked down and that no injuries had been reported.

Police said a man was taken into custody.

Roads were closed in the area and officers told motorists to “expect delays.”

More to come…

