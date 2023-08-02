BC Parks investigating safety of Okanagan campground trees after child’s death

Send this page to someone via email

Friends of a three-year-old boy who was killed by a falling tree at an Okanagan Lake campsite are working to support his grieving family.

The family of six was visiting the area from the Lower Mainland when tragedy struck, and a tree fell on the child who has now been identified as Kash Bakker by friends who launched an online fundraiser.

Meanwhile, BC Parks officials say an investigation into the circumstances that led to a three-year-old child being killed by a falling tree at an Okanagan Lake campground is underway.

“Our friends … suffered the most unimaginable tragedy in losing their youngest son, Kash Bakker,” reads the online fundraiser.

“He was three years old. Please, donate to this family so they can cover all financial costs as he was one of four boys. Thank you for helping us help our friends.”

Nearly $10,000 has been raised toward the $50,000 goal.

Whether the investigation into the incident will offer reassurances about the current safety of trees in the Okanagan Lake South campground remains to be seen.

In an emailed statement, BC Parks said dangerous tree assessments are typically conducted every spring before individual park openings.

“Certified assessors search for trees within reach of identified targets that have visual hazards and potential for failure,” reads the statement.

“They must also consider the degree of risk that a failure could cause harm or damage. Assessments are also conducted when a potentially dangerous tree is within reach of a target and where there is a high risk of failure that may cause injury or harm to people or damage to property.”

Information about whether the tree that fatally fell on the child had been assessed in the lead-up to the camping season was not offered in the statement.

The BC Coroner’s Service is also investigating the death.