Police seek suspect accused of ‘repeatedly punching’ 60-year-old on St. Catharines patio

Niagara police say they’re still seeking a suspect accused of punching out a 60-year-old on a busy St. Catharines, Ont. patio in early July.

Investigators say the victim suffered serious injuries after being hit multiple times in the face on July 10 around 8:45 p.m. at a venue on St. Paul Street between James Street and Garden Park.

“There was a minor verbal disagreement between the victim and the male suspect,” a police spokesperson said.

“The suspect stood up, and suddenly repeatedly punched the seated victim in the face knocking him to the ground.”

Media Release – NRPS Detectives Investigating St. Paul Street Patio Assault – St. Catharineshttps://t.co/uc6SIKy2lf pic.twitter.com/ye5z0hSCKE — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) August 2, 2023

The accused then walked away from the scene with a group of people he’d been seated with.

He’s described as a slim man believed to be between 35 and 40 years old with short blonde hair and possibly a small moustache.

He was wearing a large long sleeve black t-shirt with a logo, blue jeans and white Adidas sneakers.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Police or Crime Stoppers.