Crime

Police seek suspect accused of ‘repeatedly punching’ 60-year-old on St. Catharines patio

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 2, 2023 4:26 pm
Niagara Regional Police say they're seeking a man in connection with a violent assault on a St. Catharines patio July 10, 2023. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police say they're seeking a man in connection with a violent assault on a St. Catharines patio July 10, 2023. Global News
Niagara police say they’re still seeking a suspect accused of punching out a 60-year-old on a busy St. Catharines, Ont. patio in early July.

Investigators say the victim suffered serious injuries after being hit multiple times in the face on July 10 around 8:45 p.m. at a venue on St. Paul Street between James Street and Garden Park.

“There was a minor verbal disagreement between the victim and the male suspect,” a police spokesperson said.

“The suspect stood up, and suddenly repeatedly punched the seated victim in the face knocking him to the ground.”

Story continues below advertisement

The accused then walked away from the scene with a group of people he’d been seated with.

He’s described as a slim man believed to be between 35 and 40 years old with short blonde hair and possibly a small moustache.

He was wearing a large long sleeve black t-shirt with a logo, blue jeans and white Adidas sneakers.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Police or Crime Stoppers.

Related News
