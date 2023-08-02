Manitoba woman found and arrested in connection with alleged child abduction

Send this page to someone via email

Officers with the Waterloo Regional Police Service have a Manitoba woman in connection with an alleged child abduction.

Acting on a tip, police said the 35-year-old was arrested on Aug. 1 at a residence in Waterloo, Ont. She had been the subject of an arrest warrant after St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP said she allegedly abducted her 3-year-old daughter.

Mounties from the Manitoba community had been searching for both the mother and daughter since July 28. The child, according to police, was located unharmed and is now in the care of another family member.

She was remanded into custody and will be transported back to Winnipeg where she will face a charge of Parental Abduction.

