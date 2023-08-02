Menu

Crime

Excessive speed considered a factor in WestHills SUV bicycle shop crash

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted August 2, 2023 4:33 pm
One person was injured when an SUV crashed into the WestHills' Ridley's Cycle on Aug. 1.
One person was injured when an SUV crashed into the WestHills' Ridley's Cycle on Aug. 1. Global News
Calgary police are seeking dashcam footage and witnesses after an SUV crashed into a bike shop in WestHills Towne Centre, leaving the driver in life-threatening condition.

On Tuesday around 10:20 a.m., police say they were called to Ridley’s Cycle for reports of a single-vehicle collision.

One person was taken to hospital after an SUV crashed into the exterior of the Ridley's Cycle location in the Westhills Towne Centre Tuesday morning.
One person was taken to hospital after an SUV crashed into the exterior of the Ridley’s Cycle location in the Westhills Towne Centre Tuesday morning. Global News

Police say a black Dodge Durango, driven by a 53-year-old man, was heading into the parking lot from Stewart Green Southwest. The vehicle continued through the parking lot, passing in front of Urban Barn and Mastermind Toys. The Durango then failed to make a turn at the intersection and drove into the corner of Ridley’s Cycle.

Story continues below advertisement

The bike shop was evacuated as a precautionary measure and the crash caused significant damage to the building and the Durango.

The driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Click to play video: 'Minivan crashes through wall of building in Cobourg'
Minivan crashes through wall of building in Cobourg

In a statement Wednesday, police said excessive speed is considered a factor in this collision but alcohol and drugs are not.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

InvestigationCalgary PoliceCar crashCrime StoppersSingle-Vehicle CollisionDashcam FootageDodge DurangoWesthills Towne CentreRidley's cycle
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

