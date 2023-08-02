Excessive speed considered a factor in WestHills SUV bicycle shop crash

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are seeking dashcam footage and witnesses after an SUV crashed into a bike shop in WestHills Towne Centre, leaving the driver in life-threatening condition.

On Tuesday around 10:20 a.m., police say they were called to Ridley’s Cycle for reports of a single-vehicle collision.

View image in full screen One person was taken to hospital after an SUV crashed into the exterior of the Ridley’s Cycle location in the Westhills Towne Centre Tuesday morning. Global News

Police say a black Dodge Durango, driven by a 53-year-old man, was heading into the parking lot from Stewart Green Southwest. The vehicle continued through the parking lot, passing in front of Urban Barn and Mastermind Toys. The Durango then failed to make a turn at the intersection and drove into the corner of Ridley’s Cycle.

The bike shop was evacuated as a precautionary measure and the crash caused significant damage to the building and the Durango.

The driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

In a statement Wednesday, police said excessive speed is considered a factor in this collision but alcohol and drugs are not.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.