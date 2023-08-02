Menu

Mobility scooter driver suffers non-life-threatening injuries in crash with semi-truck

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 2, 2023 1:59 pm
A mobility scooter driver survived a Tuesday afternoon crash with a semi-truck in Vernon, B.C., incurring non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing into the crash at the intersection of 25th Avenue and 34th Street, but police said initial findings indicate the man on the mobility scooter attempted to cross southbound through the intersection when he was struck by a transport truck.

“The man operating the scooter suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Service personnel,” RCMP said.

The driver of the semi remained at the scene and is co-operating with the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, and has not yet spoken to police, is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file number 2023-13418.

 

vernon north okanagan rcmp
