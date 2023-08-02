Flair Airlines doubles flights from Kitchener to Las Vegas, ends Punta Cana route

Send this page to someone via email

Travellers looking to fly out of Waterloo Region will have even more opportunities to fly to Sin City this winter while other southern options are decreasing.

On Tuesday, Flair Airlines announced its winter schedule, with the discount carrier doubling their number of flights to Las Vegas from Waterloo Regional Airport on a weekly basis.

“Waterloo is a market that has been underserviced by other airlines and since Flair has built a great relationship with the airport and has seen demand from travellers, we saw the opportunity to provide people with more direct access to an incredibly popular winter destination,” a spokesperson for the airlines told Global News.

They also confirmed cutting the winter flights from YKF to Punta Cana this year.

Trips from Waterloo Airport to Las Vegas will begin on Oct. 30. Initially there will be two flights per week but service is expected to increase to four flights per week by the middle of December.

The company says tickets for the route will begin at $59 although that does not includes baggage fees.

A quick scan of the company’s website on Wednesday morning showed that the lowest-priced tickets available were $100.

“Our customers jump at the opportunity to save. There are 189 seats on our planes, and it’s priced by demand for individual fare classes,” a spokesperson told Global News in an email when asked about ticket prices on the website.

“The lowest of the low fares (are limited) and those can go very quickly.”