Civic Holiday 2023: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

As the Civic Holiday approaches, here’s a roundup of what’s open and closed on the holiday in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.
The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.
GO Transit will operate on a Saturday service schedule.
Grand River Transit will operate on a holiday service schedule. GRT customer service centres in Kitchener (105 King St. E.) and Cambridge (35 Ainslie St. S.) will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will close for an hour in mid-afternoon.
There will be regular curbside waste collection. Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed to residential drop-off.
All Region of Waterloo offices, children’s centres and employment resource centres will be closed.
The LCBO says most of its stores will be open but to check its website to confirm
There will be five Beer Stores fully open in the region, while two others will be drive-thru only. In Kitchener, stores will open at 250 Bleams Road, 875 Highland Rd. W. and 1120 Victoria St. N., in Waterloo, they will open at 624 King St. N. (drive-thru only) and 70 Weber St. N., and in Cambridge, they will open at 200 Franklin Boulevard and 150 Holiday Inn Dive. (drive-thru only).
What’s open and closed in Cambridge on the Civic Holiday
The following are open in Cambridge on Monday:
- Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory
- McDougall Cottage
- John Dolson Centre
- W.G. Johnson Centre
The following are closed in Cambridge on Monday:
- Cambridge Centre for the Arts
- All Idea Exchanges and arenas
- Cambridge City Hall
- William E. Pautler Centre
- Allan Reuter Centre
- David Durward Centre
- Ted Wake Centre
What’s open and closed in Kitchener on the Civic Holiday
City hall will be closed all weekend and all city services will be unavailable until Tuesday.
The following will remain open Monday:
- Some city splash pads are open for the season. Further details can be found at www.kitchener.ca/splashpads.
- Doon Valley and Rockway golf courses
- Activa Sportsplex, including the Lyle S. Hallman walking track
- Other arenas and Budd Park indoor soccer facility open for scheduled rentals only
- Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum
- Joseph Schneider Haus
The following are closed in Kitchener on Monday:
- Kitchener market
- All libraries and swimming pools
- community centres
- TheMuseum
- Homer Watson House
- Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery
What’s open and closed in Waterloo on the Civic Holiday
The following are open in Waterloo on Monday:
WMRC Swimplex Swims start at 12:15 p.m.
RIM Park opens at 4 p.m.
The following are closed in Waterloo on Monday:
Albert McCormick Community Centre
Bechtel Park Manulife Soccer and Sports Centre
Community Pavilion
Waterloo City Hall
Waterloo Service Centre
