Civic Holiday 2023: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

As the Civic Holiday approaches, here’s a roundup of what’s open and closed on the holiday in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

What’s open and closed throughout Waterloo Region on the Civic Holiday

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday service schedule.

Grand River Transit will operate on a holiday service schedule. GRT customer service centres in Kitchener (105 King St. E.) and Cambridge (35 Ainslie St. S.) will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will close for an hour in mid-afternoon.

There will be regular curbside waste collection. Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed to residential drop-off.

All Region of Waterloo offices, children’s centres and employment resource centres will be closed.

Story continues below advertisement

The LCBO says most of its stores will be open but to check its website to confirm

There will be five Beer Stores fully open in the region, while two others will be drive-thru only. In Kitchener, stores will open at 250 Bleams Road, 875 Highland Rd. W. and 1120 Victoria St. N., in Waterloo, they will open at 624 King St. N. (drive-thru only) and 70 Weber St. N., and in Cambridge, they will open at 200 Franklin Boulevard and 150 Holiday Inn Dive. (drive-thru only).

What’s open and closed in Cambridge on the Civic Holiday

The following are open in Cambridge on Monday:

Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory

McDougall Cottage

John Dolson Centre

W.G. Johnson Centre

The following are closed in Cambridge on Monday:

Cambridge Centre for the Arts

All Idea Exchanges and arenas

Cambridge City Hall

William E. Pautler Centre

Allan Reuter Centre

David Durward Centre

Ted Wake Centre

What’s open and closed in Kitchener on the Civic Holiday

City hall will be closed all weekend and all city services will be unavailable until Tuesday.

The following will remain open Monday:

Some city splash pads are open for the season. Further details can be found at www.kitchener.ca/splashpads.

Doon Valley and Rockway golf courses

Activa Sportsplex, including the Lyle S. Hallman walking track

Other arenas and Budd Park indoor soccer facility open for scheduled rentals only

Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum

Joseph Schneider Haus

The following are closed in Kitchener on Monday:

Story continues below advertisement

Kitchener market

All libraries and swimming pools

community centres

TheMuseum

Homer Watson House

Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery

What’s open and closed in Waterloo on the Civic Holiday

The following are open in Waterloo on Monday:

WMRC Swimplex Swims start at 12:15 p.m.

RIM Park opens at 4 p.m.

The following are closed in Waterloo on Monday:

Albert McCormick Community Centre

Bechtel Park Manulife Soccer and Sports Centre

Community Pavilion

Waterloo City Hall

Waterloo Service Centre