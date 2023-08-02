Workers at Lanark, Leeds, Grenville children’s aid narrowly vote to end strike

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing more than 80 child protection workers in Lanark, Leeds and Grenville, Ont., says a vote has been ratified to end a weeks-long strike.

According to CUPE, the matter was decided by only three people, with nearly half of the members voting to stay on the picket line.

“We’ve definitely heard from our membership, loud and clear, that it was barely passable,” says Arlette Carrier, president of CUPE Local 2577.

“We know what the issues are. Workload needs to be worked on, and we’re far from the cost of living.”

Although small gains were made in mileage and pay, the union says not much was promised in terms of the heavy workload that has been plaguing the child protection workers for years.

During the strike, management at Lanark, Leeds and Grenville Family & Children’s Services says it was able to carry out the provision of child protection services on a priority basis.

“We recognize that this was not an ideal situation for our community, and we thank everyone for your patience and understanding,” executive director Erin Lee Murcotte says.

The final step in the process will be a ratification vote for the board of directors, which will take place Thursday evening.

“We are working out the return-to-work details, but we look forward to welcoming all of our members back to the office and moving forward with a continued focus on quality service to families, children and youth in our community,” Murcotte says.

The child protection workers will return to work after the long weekend.

A tentative deal was struck Tuesday. The picket line is now officially closed.