Man charged in connection with child exploitation investigation in Milton: OPP

A 41-year-old man has been charged in connection with a child exploitation investigation in Milton.

Ontario Provincial Police said on Aug. 1, the force’s child sexual exploitation and digital forensic units executed a search warrant in Milton.

As a result, police said a “quantity” of electronic devices were seized.

Officers said a 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with two counts of luring a child and one count of making sexual explicit material available to a child.

Police said he was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court in Milton on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.