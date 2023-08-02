Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged in connection with child exploitation investigation in Milton: OPP

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 2, 2023 2:49 pm
A close up of an OPP patch. View image in full screen
An OPP patch is shown in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 41-year-old man has been charged in connection with a child exploitation investigation in Milton.

Ontario Provincial Police said on Aug. 1, the force’s child sexual exploitation and digital forensic units executed a search warrant in Milton.

As a result, police said a “quantity” of electronic devices were seized.

Officers said a 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with two counts of luring a child and one count of making sexual explicit material available to a child.

Trending Now

Police said he was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court in Milton on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
CrimeOPPOntario Provincial PoliceMiltonChild Exploitationmilton crimechild sexual exploitation investigationcrime milton
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices