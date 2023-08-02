Man charged in connection with child exploitation investigation in Milton: OPP

A 41-year-old man has been charged in connection with a child exploitation investigation in Milton.
Ontario Provincial Police said on Aug. 1, the force’s child sexual exploitation and digital forensic units executed a search warrant in Milton.
As a result, police said a “quantity” of electronic devices were seized.
Officers said a 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with two counts of luring a child and one count of making sexual explicit material available to a child.
Police said he was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court in Milton on Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
