Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

BC Ferries to provide update ahead of busy August long weekend

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 2, 2023 1:28 pm
Click to play video: 'BC Ferries CEO addresses issues, says crews and ferries ready for long weekend'
BC Ferries CEO addresses issues, says crews and ferries ready for long weekend
WATCH: BC Ferries CEO and president Nicolas Jimenez spoke on Wednesday to address concerns surrounding the company and the services it has provided over the summer.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

BC Ferries officials are holding a press conference Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Officials are expected to address previous service issues the company has been facing during this summer and how it will plans to handle the influx of travellers for the upcoming long weekend.

Global News will be holding the live stream in this article and on Facebook.

Click to play video: 'BC Ferries vows to do better for August long weekend but warns travellers about possible delays'
BC Ferries vows to do better for August long weekend but warns travellers about possible delays

In July, long wait times were experienced by travellers due to a myriad of issues including staffing shortages, ferry repairs and an unexpected website glitch.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

— More to come…

More on BC
BC FerriesLong WeekendBC TravelBC Ferries long weekendBC ferries issuesBC ferries press conferenceBC ferries update
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices