Jets launch new ticket pack options after consultation with fans

The company that owns the Winnipeg Jets and their downtown arena says its new ticket pack options are the result of listening to feedback from the team’s “superfans.”

“We’ve been doing a lot in the past few years really to listen to fans as much as we can,” True North Sports + Entertainment’s Christine Lutz told Global Winnipeg.

“We do the formal surveying that a lot of companies do, but this year we also had our new season ticket member advisory council. This was a group of 12-13 superfans of all demographics (who sit) in different parts of the arena helping the senior business team make decisions on some of these ideas.

“What we heard from fans is life can be busy, and it’s hard to go to those 44 (home) games — although there’s definitely some who do and we love that. They wanted more flexibility, more options, and that’s what these game packs are all about.”

The game packs, new for the upcoming 2023-24 season, will give fans the opportunity to buy tickets for four, six or eight home games, including some ‘Tier 1’ matchups with teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs or Montreal Canadiens — games that always sell out quickly.

Lutz said fans can get ahead of the line when it comes to Jets games against Original Six teams and other high-demand opponents by signing up for the game pack presale.

“Who doesn’t like a packed Canada Life Centre for Jets games? We all felt that at the whiteout this year during the playoffs, and we certainly want to see the building full as we’re thinking about hockey coming back.”

The Jets open the upcoming campaign on the road in Calgary Oct. 11, before returning to Canada Life Centre for a three-game homestand against the Florida Panthers, Los Angeles Kings and reigning Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights.