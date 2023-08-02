Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vancouver home prices rise as sales up in July, 28.9% increase from 2022

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 2, 2023 12:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Is Metro Vancouver’s real estate market heating up again?'
Is Metro Vancouver’s real estate market heating up again?
As spring temperatures warm up, so apparently are parts of the Metro Vancouver real estate market. Kamil Karamali reports – Apr 19, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says last month’s home prices rose from June amid strong sales figures and low levels of housing inventory.

The board says the composite benchmark sat at just over $1.2 million in July, up 0.6 per cent from the previous month and 0.5 per cent compared with the same month last year.

Click to play video: 'Multiple offer disclosure form coming to B.C. real estate'
Multiple offer disclosure form coming to B.C. real estate

Sales in the market totalled 2,455 last month, a 28.9 per cent increase from a year ago.

Story continues below advertisement

The board says the sales were 15.6 per cent below the 10-year seasonal average of 2,909.

New listings hit 4,649 last month compared with 3,975 in July 2022.

Click to play video: 'Future of key piece of Vancouver real estate could be decided Monday'
Future of key piece of Vancouver real estate could be decided Monday

The board’s director of economics and data analytics says the “not insignificant” year-over-year bump in sales corresponds with the shock felt in 2022 from the Bank of Canada’s steep rate hikes.

Trending Now

“Looking under the hood of these figures, it’s easy to see why sales are posting such a large year-over-year percentage increase,” Andrew Lis says in a news release.

“Last July marked the point when the Bank of Canada announced their ‘super-sized’ increase to the policy rate of one full per cent, catching buyers and sellers off guard, and putting a chill on market activity at that time.”

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2023.

More on BC
Real EstateVancouver real estateBC Real EstateReal Estate Board Of Greater VancouverBC homesBc Home BuyersBC home sellers
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices