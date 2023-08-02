Menu

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Aug. 2

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 2, 2023 11:08 am
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Aug. 2
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 2.
The current state of politics in Saskatchewan and the World Junior Lacrosse Championship is coming to Saskatoon.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Aug. 2, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Cost of living, affordability issues heading into Sask. byelections: Daniel Westlake

The issues of affordability and the cost of living are a big concern for many people and that may very well be reflected in voter sentiment as people make their way to the polls in three upcoming byelections in Saskatchewan.

We’ve heard the competing narrative from the two main parties. The Saskatchewan Party is talking about strong growth that works for everyone while the Saskatchewan NDP is asking if life has gotten better under the governing party.

Daniel Westlake, an assistant professor in political studies at the University of Saskatchewan, joins Chris Carr with his thoughts on the current state of politics in the province.

Cost of living, affordability issues heading into Sask. byelections

Saskatoon hosting World Junior Lacrosse Championship

Some of the best junior lacrosse players in the world are coming to Saskatoon.

The World Junior Lacrosse Championship takes place at SaskTel Centre starting on Aug. 7.

Canadian Lacrosse League CEO Chris Fox discusses what the event means for the city and Canadian lacrosse.

Saskatoon hosting World Junior Lacrosse Championship

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Aug. 2

Heating up! Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Wednesday, Aug. 2, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Aug. 2
Sask PoliticsLacrosseSaskatchewan PartySaskatchewan NDPGlobal News Morning SaskatoonByelectionsDaniel WestlakeCanadian Lacrosse LeagueWolrd Junior Lacrosse Championship
