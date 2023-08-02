Menu

Fire

House fire in Edmonton's Boyle Street neighbourhood

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted August 2, 2023 10:42 am
A fire broke out at a two-storey house in the neighbourhood of Boyle Street on August 2, 2023.
A fire broke out at a two-storey house in the neighbourhood of Boyle Street on August 2, 2023. Global News
A two-storey home in the neighbourhood of Boyle Street was reported to be on fire early Wednesday.

Around 5:39 a.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue Services went to a home near 103rd Avenue and 96th Street where they found flames climbing up the rear side of the residence.

Edmonton Fire says a second alarm was called to bring more firefighters at around 5:48 a.m.

The fire was classified as under control at around 6:57 a.m. and there are no injuries, Edmonton Fire said.

Edmonton Fire is still investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

AdChoices