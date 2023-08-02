House fire in Edmonton’s Boyle Street neighbourhood

A two-storey home in the neighbourhood of Boyle Street was reported to be on fire early Wednesday.
Around 5:39 a.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue Services went to a home near 103rd Avenue and 96th Street where they found flames climbing up the rear side of the residence.
Edmonton Fire says a second alarm was called to bring more firefighters at around 5:48 a.m.
The fire was classified as under control at around 6:57 a.m. and there are no injuries, Edmonton Fire said.
Edmonton Fire is still investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
