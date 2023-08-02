Menu

2 dead, 1 critically injured in overnight two-vehicle crash in Ottawa

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 2, 2023 9:27 am
A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer's badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.
Ottawa police say they are responding to a tornado in the city's south end. A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw/TXB
Ottawa paramedics say two people were killed and a woman was critically injured in an overnight two-vehicle crash.

Emergency crews responded shortly before 12:30 a.m. in the city’s Vanier neighbourhood.

Paramedics say two people died at the scene and a woman has life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters report one of the vehicles was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived, while the driver of the other vehicle was pinned and trapped inside.

They say crews were able to put out a fire in the engine compartment and use specialized tools to free the driver.

Ottawa police say extended road closures are expected while they investigate.

