2 dead, 1 critically injured in overnight two-vehicle crash in Ottawa

Ottawa paramedics say two people were killed and a woman was critically injured in an overnight two-vehicle crash.
Emergency crews responded shortly before 12:30 a.m. in the city’s Vanier neighbourhood.
Paramedics say two people died at the scene and a woman has life-threatening injuries.
Firefighters report one of the vehicles was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived, while the driver of the other vehicle was pinned and trapped inside.
Trending Now
They say crews were able to put out a fire in the engine compartment and use specialized tools to free the driver.
Ottawa police say extended road closures are expected while they investigate.
More on Canada
- More than 6 million unsafe vehicles likely on the roads in Canada despite recalls
- ‘An extraordinary find’: Divers locate 7 shipwrecks off Quebec’s Îles-de-la-Madeleine
- Body of youth missing in N.S. floods believed to be recovered, police say
- Striking workers want more from employers, unions amid string of failed deals: experts
Comments