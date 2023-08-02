Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Blaze at Burlington residential construction site slows traffic, causes power outage

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 2, 2023 8:37 am
A helicopter photo showing a row of townhomes under construction in Burlington, Ont. destroyed by fire on Aug. 2, 2022. View image in full screen
A helicopter photo showing a row of townhomes under construction in Burlington, Ont. destroyed by fire on Aug. 2, 2022. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A stretch of Appleby Line was closed to traffic and close to 3,000 people experienced power outages during a fire that engulfed some townhomes under construction in Burlington, Ont.

Halton police closed off Appleby Line between Highway 5 (Dundas Street) and Upper Middle Road around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday amid the flames.

Story continues below advertisement

Fire crews have since brought the blaze under control and were dealing with some flare-ups as of 8 a.m.

So far, police and firefighters are reporting no injuries in connection with the blaze.

In a social media post, Burlington Hydro revealed some 3,000 nearby customers in the Tansley/Orchard area were affected by power outages due to damaged electrical equipment.

An investigation is underway and the cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.

Trending Now

There is also no estimated cost of damages.

Click to play video: 'Emergency rooms during the summer'
Emergency rooms during the summer
Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Canada
Burlingtonhalton policeDundas StreetHighway 5Burlington FireAppleby Lineupper middle roadtownhome firefire causes power outagestownhouse fire power outages burlington
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices