Blaze at Burlington residential construction site slows traffic, causes power outage

A stretch of Appleby Line was closed to traffic and close to 3,000 people experienced power outages during a fire that engulfed some townhomes under construction in Burlington, Ont.

Halton police closed off Appleby Line between Highway 5 (Dundas Street) and Upper Middle Road around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday amid the flames.

Fire in north #burlington this morning, very quick response by @BurlingtonFire 👏🏼 near orchard/millcroft area pic.twitter.com/W8SfW9gNGL — Matt Bowen (@bowenable) August 2, 2023

Fire crews have since brought the blaze under control and were dealing with some flare-ups as of 8 a.m.

So far, police and firefighters are reporting no injuries in connection with the blaze.

In a social media post, Burlington Hydro revealed some 3,000 nearby customers in the Tansley/Orchard area were affected by power outages due to damaged electrical equipment.

We are aware of an outage in the Tansley/Orchard area affecting approx. 2,850 customers as the result of a fire. Crews are on-site determining the extent of the damage to the equipment (some pictured below). Follow our outage map for updates: https://t.co/djEgY1RdHH pic.twitter.com/7v9DaxeyZH — Burlington Hydro (@BurlingtonHydro) August 2, 2023

An investigation is underway and the cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.

There is also no estimated cost of damages.