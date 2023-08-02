Blaze at Burlington residential construction site slows traffic, causes power outage

A stretch of Appleby Line was closed to traffic and close to 3,000 people experienced power outages during a fire that engulfed some townhomes under construction in Burlington, Ont.
Halton police closed off Appleby Line between Highway 5 (Dundas Street) and Upper Middle Road around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday amid the flames.
Fire crews have since brought the blaze under control and were dealing with some flare-ups as of 8 a.m.
So far, police and firefighters are reporting no injuries in connection with the blaze.
In a social media post, Burlington Hydro revealed some 3,000 nearby customers in the Tansley/Orchard area were affected by power outages due to damaged electrical equipment.
An investigation is underway and the cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.
There is also no estimated cost of damages.
