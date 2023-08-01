Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Fatal collision closes highway south of Calgary

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted August 1, 2023 7:26 pm
Click to play video: '1 dead, 1 in life-threatening condition after collision on Highway 2 south of Calgary'
1 dead, 1 in life-threatening condition after collision on Highway 2 south of Calgary
WATCH: One person is dead and another in life-threatening condition following a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 2 south of Calgary. Ina Sidhu reports.
A fatal collision has closed part of a major highway south of Calgary.

RCMP are on the scene of the crash at Highway 2 and 338th Avenue, northeast of Okotoks, Alta.

An AHS EMS official said they received a call at around 3:30 p.m. to the collision.

When paramedics arrived, one person was declared dead at the scene.

A 36-year-old woman was transported to hospital via STARS Air Ambulance in life-threatening condition and a ground ambulance transported a third person to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

All three were adults, but EMS was unable to provide further details.

RCMP said there were others with minor injuries.

Northbound traffic is being diverted onto 64th Street.

Police anticipate being on the scene for several hours while emergency crews and investigators work.

More to come…

RCMPFatal CrashFatal CollisionSTARS Air AmbulanceHighway 2Highway crashAHS EMSSerious Motor Vehicle Collision
