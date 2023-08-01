Fatal collision closes highway south of Calgary

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A fatal collision has closed part of a major highway south of Calgary.

RCMP are on the scene of the crash at Highway 2 and 338th Avenue, northeast of Okotoks, Alta.

An AHS EMS official said they received a call at around 3:30 p.m. to the collision.

When paramedics arrived, one person was declared dead at the scene.

A 36-year-old woman was transported to hospital via STARS Air Ambulance in life-threatening condition and a ground ambulance transported a third person to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

All three were adults, but EMS was unable to provide further details.

RCMP said there were others with minor injuries.

Northbound traffic is being diverted onto 64th Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Police anticipate being on the scene for several hours while emergency crews and investigators work.

More to come…