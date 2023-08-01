Menu

Traffic

1 dead in 2-vehicle collision on Coquihalla Highway

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 1, 2023 6:42 pm
The scene of a fatal crash on the Coquihalla Highway on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. View image in full screen
The scene of a fatal crash on the Coquihalla Highway on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Shane MacKichan
One person was killed in a two-vehicle highway collision north of Hope, B.C., on Tuesday morning.

B.C. Highway Patrol released few details, saying it happened along the Coquihalla Highway, around 8:30 a.m., and that it involved a car and a commercial flatbed truck.

“One person was pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said, adding drugs or alcohol did not appear to be contributing factors.

The BCHP’s Chilliwack detachment is conducting the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam video, is asked to call B.C. Highway Patrol in Chilliwack at 604-702-4039.

Motorists are also advised to visit DriveBC for traffic updates.

