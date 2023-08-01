Bear concerns in Banff National Park prompt trail closures, restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Parks Canada has closed and restricted trails in Banff National Park to increase public safety, and to deter grizzly bears from frequenting the area during the busy summer season.

The areas closed to all traffic are Og Pass trail and Upper Assiniboine Pass trail within the park.

A restricted activity bulletin was issued for Allenby Pass Trail. Parks Canada says hikers must travel in a minimum group size of four, and the maximum distance between two individuals must not exceed three metres and should be less when sight or hearing is reduced by the physical surroundings.

The restrictions also say groups must always carry bear spray, dogs are not permitted and there has to be a minimum of two horse riders.

The end date of the restrictions and closures is Sept. 30 and anyone violating the rules could be charged under the Canada National Parks Act, which carries a maximum penalty of $25,000.