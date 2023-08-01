Missing New Westminster, B.C. man not seen since July 18

Police are seeking public assistance in finding a man last seen in his New Westminster home on July 18.
New Westminster police say 46-year-old Feroz is known to visit Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside as well as downtown New Westminster.
“Feroz’s family is growing concerned for his well-being considering they have not heard from him in almost two weeks,” Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in a news release.
Feroz is described as five feet 11 inches tall with a medium build, short black hair and black eyes. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 right away.
