Canada

Missing New Westminster, B.C. man not seen since July 18

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted August 1, 2023 2:40 pm
Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?'
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
Missing person reports are filed every day in B.C. but what are the steps taken when someone is reported missing? And what happens when they are found? Global News breaks it down for you – Sep 21, 2020
Police are seeking public assistance in finding a man last seen in his New Westminster home on July 18.

New Westminster police say 46-year-old Feroz is known to visit Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside as well as downtown New Westminster.

“Feroz’s family is growing concerned for his well-being considering they have not heard from him in almost two weeks,” Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in a news release.

Feroz is described as five feet 11 inches tall with a medium build, short black hair and black eyes. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 right away.

Downtown EastsideNew Westminster PoliceBC missing personBC missingnew westminster missing manMissing man New WestminsterFeroz
