Crime

Man faces charges for trying to sell bleachers taken from Ancaster little league park

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 1, 2023 1:35 pm
Hamilton Police say a man stole and tried to sell bleachers from Ancaster's Little League Park and sell them to a scrap metal dealer. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police say a man stole and tried to sell bleachers from Ancaster's Little League Park and sell them to a scrap metal dealer. Global News
A Hamilton man accused of stealing aluminum bleachers from an Ancaster, Ont., ballpark and trying to sell them as scrap is facing multiple charges.

Police allege the 28-year-old ripped out the metal bleachers at the Little League Baseball Park at 268 Jerseyville Rd. and tried to cash them in Tuesday morning at a metal recycler in the city.

The value of the seats is estimated to be in the $10,000 range, according to investigators.

The man, identified in a release, is facing seven charges in all, including three related to theft over $5,000 and four others connected with failing to comply with probation.

