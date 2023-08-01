Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

SPSA reminds campers to be aware of fire bans during long weekend

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted August 1, 2023 4:08 pm
A map of the fire bans in place across Saskatchewan as of August 1, 2023. View image in full screen
A map of the fire bans in place across Saskatchewan as of August 1, 2023. Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) warned the public to be wary of fire bans around the province ahead of the August long weekend.

“Folks need to be cognizant of the activities they are carrying out,” said Steve Roberts with the SPSA. “So, be careful with your campfires. Even though we have had scattered rain throughout the area, we could have areas that are dry and susceptible to fire starts.”

Under a ban, no fires are allowed, including fireworks and campfires, even if contained in a fire pit.

Roberts added to keep campfires contained in areas that allow them and make sure they are fully extinguished before leaving the site or going to sleep.

The SPSA can restrict open burning in provincial forests, parks and Crown land, but RMs are responsible for their own jurisdictions.

Story continues below advertisement

The RM of Vanscoy declared a fire ban as of Tuesday, adding it to a list of 44 RMs under fire bans according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).

Fifteen urban municipalities and seven provincial parks are also under bans.

A map of the fire bans in place across Saskatchewan as of August 1, 2023. View image in full screen
A map of the fire bans in place across Saskatchewan as of August 1, 2023. Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency

“Only in the most extreme situations would the SPSA consider restricting burning in all rural municipalities,” it reads on their website.

Trending Now

There are currently 54 active fires blazing across the province, bringing the fire total to 370 this year, nearly 60 over the five-year average.

Six are considered uncontained.

An active wildfire map can be found here.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Fire Department urges safety on the water'
Saskatoon Fire Department urges safety on the water
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsWildfiresVanscoyFire banspublic safety agency
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices