‘Big Brother’ Season 25 cast: Meet the 16 new houseguests

Big Brother is back — and as the old saying goes: Better late than never!
CBS has released the cast list, giving fans a glimpse at the 16 houseguests that will enter the Big Brother house on Wednesday, Aug. 2, and spend the next few months battling it out for the US$750,000 grand prize.
This season’s cast looks to be a fun bunch, with a professional flutist, a Deaflympics gold medalist, an exterminator and a geriatric physician all in the mix.
There’s also a bit of a reality TV mash-up happening, with two of the houseguests holding familial ties to Survivor alum — Jared Fields, the son of Survivor legend Cirie Fields and Cory Wurtenberger, the brother of Survivor 42’s Zach Wurtenberger, are among the 16 new houseguests.
Here are your Big Brother season 25 houseguests:
America Lopez
Age: 27
Hometown: Edinburg, Texas
Current City: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Occupation: Medical receptionist
Blue Kim
Age: 25
Hometown: Riverside, Calif.
Current City: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Brand strategist
Bowie Jane
Age: 45
Hometown: Melbourne, Australia
Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.
Occupation: Barrister/DJ
Cameron Hardin
Age: 34
Hometown: Eastman, Ga.
Occupation: Stay-at-home dad
Cory Wurtenberger
Age: 21
Hometown: Weston, Fla.
Occupation: College student
Felicia Cannon
Age: 63
Hometown: Tacoma, Wash.
Current City: Kennesaw, Ga.
Occupation: Real estate agent
Hisam Goueli
Age: 45
Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn.
Current City: Seattle, Wash.
Occupation: Geriatric physician
Izzy Gleicher
Age: 32
Hometown: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Professional flutist
Jag Bains
Age: 25
Hometown: Omak, Wash.
Occupation: Truck company owner
Jared Fields
Age: 25
Hometown: Norwalk, Conn.
Occupation: Exterminator
Kirsten Elwin
Age: 25
Hometown: Orlando, Fla., via Dominica
Current City: Houston, Texas
Occupation: Molecular biologist
Luke Valentine
Age: 30
Hometown: Weston, Fla.
Current City: Coral Springs, Fla.
Occupation: Illustrator
Matt Klotz
Age: 27
Hometown: Cameron Park, Calif.
Current City: Baton Rouge, La.
Occupation: Deaflympics gold medalist
Mecole Hayes
Age: 30
Hometown: St Louis, Mo.
Current City: Upper Marlboro, Md.
Occupation: Political consultant
Red Utley
Age: 37
Hometown: Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Occupation: Sales
Reilly Smedley
Age: 24
Hometown: Portland, Maine
Current City: Nashville, Tenn.
Occupation: Bartender
—
Big Brother premieres Aug. 2 on Global TV at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Beginning Aug. 6, you can tune in on Sundays and Wednesdays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT), on Global TV.
You can also catch free full episodes of Big Brother 25 online on GlobalTV.com.
