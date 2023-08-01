Menu

Share

Entertainment

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 cast: Meet the 16 new houseguests

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted August 1, 2023 2:22 pm
big brother season 25 houseguests View image in full screen
Four of the 16 houseguests set to enter the 'Big Brother' house for Season 25. CBS / Global TV
Big Brother is back — and as the old saying goes: Better late than never!

CBS has released the cast list, giving fans a glimpse at the 16 houseguests that will enter the Big Brother house on Wednesday, Aug. 2, and spend the next few months battling it out for the US$750,000 grand prize.

This season’s cast looks to be a fun bunch, with a professional flutist, a Deaflympics gold medalist, an exterminator and a geriatric physician all in the mix.

There’s also a bit of a reality TV mash-up happening, with two of the houseguests holding familial ties to Survivor alum — Jared Fields, the son of Survivor legend Cirie Fields and Cory Wurtenberger, the brother of Survivor 42’s Zach Wurtenberger, are among the 16 new houseguests.

Here are your Big Brother season 25 houseguests:

America Lopez

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 cast: Meet the 16 new houseguests - image View image in full screen
CBS / Global TV

Age: 27
Hometown: Edinburg, Texas
Current City: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Occupation: Medical receptionist

Blue Kim

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 cast: Meet the 16 new houseguests - image View image in full screen
CBS / Global TV

Age: 25
Hometown: Riverside, Calif.
Current City: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Brand strategist

Bowie Jane

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 cast: Meet the 16 new houseguests - image View image in full screen
CBS / Global TV

Age: 45
Hometown: Melbourne, Australia
Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.
Occupation: Barrister/DJ

Cameron Hardin

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 cast: Meet the 16 new houseguests - image View image in full screen
CBS / Global TV

Age: 34
Hometown: Eastman, Ga.
Occupation: Stay-at-home dad

Cory Wurtenberger

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 cast: Meet the 16 new houseguests - image View image in full screen
CBS / Global TV

Age: 21
Hometown: Weston, Fla.
Occupation: College student

Felicia Cannon

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 cast: Meet the 16 new houseguests - image View image in full screen
CBS / Global TV

Age: 63
Hometown: Tacoma, Wash.
Current City: Kennesaw, Ga.
Occupation: Real estate agent

Hisam Goueli

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 cast: Meet the 16 new houseguests - image View image in full screen
CBS / Global TV

Age: 45
Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn.
Current City: Seattle, Wash.
Occupation: Geriatric physician

Izzy Gleicher

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 cast: Meet the 16 new houseguests - image View image in full screen
CBS / Global TV
Age: 32
Hometown: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Professional flutist

Jag Bains

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 cast: Meet the 16 new houseguests - image View image in full screen
CBS / Global TV

Age: 25
Hometown: Omak, Wash.
Occupation: Truck company owner

Jared Fields

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 cast: Meet the 16 new houseguests - image View image in full screen
CBS / Global TV

Age: 25
Hometown: Norwalk, Conn.
Occupation: Exterminator

Kirsten Elwin

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 cast: Meet the 16 new houseguests - image View image in full screen
CBS / Global TV

Age: 25
Hometown: Orlando, Fla., via Dominica
Current City: Houston, Texas
Occupation: Molecular biologist

Luke Valentine

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 cast: Meet the 16 new houseguests - image View image in full screen
CBS / Global TV

Age: 30
Hometown: Weston, Fla.
Current City: Coral Springs, Fla.
Occupation: Illustrator

Matt Klotz

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 cast: Meet the 16 new houseguests - image View image in full screen
CBS / Global TV

Age: 27
Hometown: Cameron Park, Calif.
Current City: Baton Rouge, La.
Occupation: Deaflympics gold medalist

Mecole Hayes

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 cast: Meet the 16 new houseguests - image View image in full screen
CBS / Global TV

Age: 30
Hometown: St Louis, Mo.
Current City: Upper Marlboro, Md.
Occupation: Political consultant

Red Utley

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 cast: Meet the 16 new houseguests - image View image in full screen
CBS / Global TV

Age: 37
Hometown: Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Occupation: Sales

Reilly Smedley

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 cast: Meet the 16 new houseguests - image View image in full screen
CBS / Global TV

Age: 24
Hometown: Portland, Maine
Current City: Nashville, Tenn.
Occupation: Bartender

Big Brother premieres Aug. 2 on Global TV at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Beginning Aug. 6, you can tune in on Sundays and Wednesdays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT), on Global TV.

You can also catch free full episodes of Big Brother 25 online on GlobalTV.com.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

