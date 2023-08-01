‘Big Brother’ Season 25 cast: Meet the 16 new houseguests

Send this page to someone via email

Big Brother is back — and as the old saying goes: Better late than never!

CBS has released the cast list, giving fans a glimpse at the 16 houseguests that will enter the Big Brother house on Wednesday, Aug. 2, and spend the next few months battling it out for the US$750,000 grand prize.

This season’s cast looks to be a fun bunch, with a professional flutist, a Deaflympics gold medalist, an exterminator and a geriatric physician all in the mix.

There’s also a bit of a reality TV mash-up happening, with two of the houseguests holding familial ties to Survivor alum — Jared Fields, the son of Survivor legend Cirie Fields and Cory Wurtenberger, the brother of Survivor 42’s Zach Wurtenberger, are among the 16 new houseguests.

Story continues below advertisement

Here are your Big Brother season 25 houseguests:

America Lopez

View image in full screen CBS / Global TV

Age: 27

Hometown: Edinburg, Texas

Current City: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Medical receptionist

Blue Kim

View image in full screen CBS / Global TV

Age: 25

Hometown: Riverside, Calif.

Current City: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Brand strategist

Bowie Jane

View image in full screen CBS / Global TV

Age: 45

Hometown: Melbourne, Australia

Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.

Occupation: Barrister/DJ

Cameron Hardin

View image in full screen CBS / Global TV

Age: 34

Hometown: Eastman, Ga.

Occupation: Stay-at-home dad

Cory Wurtenberger

View image in full screen CBS / Global TV

Age: 21

Hometown: Weston, Fla.

Occupation: College student

Felicia Cannon

View image in full screen CBS / Global TV

Age: 63

Hometown: Tacoma, Wash.

Current City: Kennesaw, Ga.

Occupation: Real estate agent

Hisam Goueli

View image in full screen CBS / Global TV

Age: 45

Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn.

Current City: Seattle, Wash.

Occupation: Geriatric physician

Izzy Gleicher

View image in full screen CBS / Global TV

Age: 32

Hometown: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Professional flutist

Jag Bains

View image in full screen CBS / Global TV

Age: 25

Hometown: Omak, Wash.

Occupation: Truck company owner

Jared Fields

View image in full screen CBS / Global TV

Age: 25

Hometown: Norwalk, Conn.

Occupation: Exterminator

Kirsten Elwin

View image in full screen CBS / Global TV

Age: 25

Hometown: Orlando, Fla., via Dominica

Current City: Houston, Texas

Occupation: Molecular biologist

Luke Valentine

View image in full screen CBS / Global TV

Age: 30

Hometown: Weston, Fla.

Current City: Coral Springs, Fla.

Occupation: Illustrator

Matt Klotz

View image in full screen CBS / Global TV

Age: 27

Hometown: Cameron Park, Calif.

Current City: Baton Rouge, La.

Occupation: Deaflympics gold medalist

Mecole Hayes

View image in full screen CBS / Global TV

Age: 30

Hometown: St Louis, Mo.

Current City: Upper Marlboro, Md.

Occupation: Political consultant

Red Utley

View image in full screen CBS / Global TV

Age: 37

Hometown: Gatlinburg, Tenn.

Occupation: Sales

Reilly Smedley

View image in full screen CBS / Global TV

Age: 24

Hometown: Portland, Maine

Current City: Nashville, Tenn.

Occupation: Bartender

—

Story continues below advertisement

Big Brother premieres Aug. 2 on Global TV at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Beginning Aug. 6, you can tune in on Sundays and Wednesdays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT), on Global TV.

You can also catch free full episodes of Big Brother 25 online on GlobalTV.com.