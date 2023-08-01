Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Hamilton man facing charges in connection with late-night barn fire in Flamborough

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 1, 2023 1:40 pm
Hamilton police cruiser View image in full screen
Police have charged a Hamilton man in connection with a barn fire in Flamborough that started late on July 30, 2023. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Hamilton man is facing a pair of charges in connection with a suspected arson case following a large barn fire in Flamborough.

The blaze started Sunday around 11 p.m. at a property just off Highway 6 and Concession 5 West near Millgrove Side Road.

Firefighters say the barn was engulfed in flames and caused some $200,000 in damage.

The blaze closed Millgrove between Concession 6 East and Concession 6 West overnight.

Following an initial investigation by a local arson unit, it’s believed an accelerant was used to start the blaze.

Police say a 22-year-old is not only facing an arson charge but is accused of break and enter as well.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are still seeking help from the public.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Small plane crashes at Quebec City airport during landing, pilot injured'
Small plane crashes at Quebec City airport during landing, pilot injured
Related News
Hamilton FireHighway 5Highway 6barn firehamilton arsonmillgrove side roadhamilton barn fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices