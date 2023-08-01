Hamilton man facing charges in connection with late-night barn fire in Flamborough

See more sharing options

A Hamilton man is facing a pair of charges in connection with a suspected arson case following a large barn fire in Flamborough.

The blaze started Sunday around 11 p.m. at a property just off Highway 6 and Concession 5 West near Millgrove Side Road.

Firefighters say the barn was engulfed in flames and caused some $200,000 in damage.

The blaze closed Millgrove between Concession 6 East and Concession 6 West overnight.

Following an initial investigation by a local arson unit, it’s believed an accelerant was used to start the blaze.

Police say a 22-year-old is not only facing an arson charge but is accused of break and enter as well.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are still seeking help from the public.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.