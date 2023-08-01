Former Blue Jay Dalton Pompey becomes officer with Hamilton police

Former Blue Jay Dalton Pompey has joined the Hamilton police force.
Pompey, from Mississauga Ont., was once considered one of the Blue Jays’ top prospects and was on the team during its 2015 playoff run.
He left the Jays organization in 2019 and then spent time with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Angels before returning to Ontario in 2022 to play with the Guelph Royals of the Intercounty Baseball League.
Pompey announced his retirement from baseball after the 2022 season.
Trending Now
Hamilton police say Pompey is joining the force as baseball caps become a uniform option for its officers.
They say officers can now choose to wear a ball cap instead of the traditional police hat as part of their police attire.
More on Toronto
- Woman dies after being struck by fallen tree branch at Toronto’s Trinity Bellwoods Park
- 25-year-old man injured after being shot by Toronto police officer multiple times: SIU
- 2 dead after ‘incident’ at home in northern Ontario: police
- Mississauga girl, 15, charged after series of break-ins reported in Oakville: police
Comments