Canada

Former Blue Jay Dalton Pompey becomes officer with Hamilton police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 1, 2023 11:13 am
Toronto Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey hits a single against the Baltimore Orioles during sixth inning American League baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, April 21, 2015. Former Blue Jays outfielder Pompey has joined the Hamilton police as an officer. View image in full screen
Toronto Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey hits a single against the Baltimore Orioles during sixth inning American League baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, April 21, 2015. Former Blue Jays outfielder Pompey has joined the Hamilton police as an officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Former Blue Jay Dalton Pompey has joined the Hamilton police force.

Pompey, from Mississauga Ont., was once considered one of the Blue Jays’ top prospects and was on the team during its 2015 playoff run.

He left the Jays organization in 2019 and then spent time with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Angels before returning to Ontario in 2022 to play with the Guelph Royals of the Intercounty Baseball League.

Pompey announced his retirement from baseball after the 2022 season.

Trending Now

Hamilton police say Pompey is joining the force as baseball caps become a uniform option for its officers.

They say officers can now choose to wear a ball cap instead of the traditional police hat as part of their police attire.

