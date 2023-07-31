2 dads and a dad-to-be among victims of Kananaskis plane crash

Send this page to someone via email

Two new fathers and an expectant father are among the six men who died when the plane they were travelling in crashed into Mount McGilvary on July 28.

Online fundraisers have sprung up to help the families of the men with funeral expenses, and anything else they might need to get through such difficult times.

The plane they were in, a Piper PA32, crashed roughly 30 minutes after it took off from Springbank Airport. The men were flying to Salmon Arm, B.C.

A GoFundMe in honour of Jacob Brown describes a man who loved nature, sports, faith and fatherhood.

“An avid soccer player throughout his life, Jacob was a natural athlete, and an enthusiastic hockey fan. As a father, Jacob was kind and devoted,” says the GoFundMe created to support Brown’s wife Alex and their infant son.

Brown was a long-standing member of Harvest Hills Alliance Church, along with 4 other men on the plane, including (Willard) Kirk Mealey.

Mealey was a brother, son and husband and was about to be a dad for the first time.

The GoFundMe to honour Mealey says he his wife Emily were preparing to welcome a son in September.

“He possessed a rare, gentle spirit, was consistently filled with joy, and always was up for adventure. Kirk was a dedicated husband with an insurmountable love for Emily,” says the fundraiser set up by Taylor Mealey.

Adam Laser was the lone passenger who did not attend Harvest Hills Alliance Church.

Laser was a husband and father to a one-year-old daughter.

Adam Laser also had deeply rooted Christian values, but attended a different church than the other five men aboard the plane.

Pastor Ryan Brammer describes Laser as a much loved member of Rockpointe Church.

“Adam adored his wife, Jordan,” reads the online fundraiser. “He pursued relationships with intentionality, zest, and genuine compassion for others.”

The Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

Due to the dangerous terrain, the decision was made to have the wreckage extracted from the Mount McGilvary area and transported to Edmonton where investigators will thoroughly examine the plane.

They will also be looking at weather conditions, visibility, the weight and mechanics of the aircraft, as well as pilot experience level.

Both Rockpointe Church and Harvest Hills Alliance say the focus for them right now is helping not only the families of the 6 men through the difficult days and weeks ahead, but say the tragedy has impacted all members of their church communities.