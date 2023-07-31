Severe thunderstorm warning issued for areas near Red Deer

See more sharing options

A severe thunderstorm could bring hail the size of baseballs or larger to parts of central Alberta.

Late Monday afternoon, Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for communities of:

Red Deer,

Ponoka,

Innisfail,

Sundre,

Olds,

Didsbury,

Rocky Mountain House and

Caroline, Alta.

ECCC warned the storm could bring strong wind gusts and heavy rain. Intense lightning is likely and tornadoes are possible with thunderstorms.

The federal agency advises people in those areas to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

More to come…