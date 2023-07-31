Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for areas near Red Deer

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted July 31, 2023 8:02 pm
Thunderstorm clouds form near Calgary, Ab., on July 9, 2020. View image in full screen
FILE - Thunderstorm clouds form near Calgary, Ab., on July 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A severe thunderstorm could bring hail the size of baseballs or larger to parts of central Alberta.

Late Monday afternoon, Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for communities of:

  • Red Deer,
  • Ponoka,
  • Innisfail,
  • Sundre,
  • Olds,
  • Didsbury,
  • Rocky Mountain House and
  • Caroline, Alta.

ECCC warned the storm could bring strong wind gusts and heavy rain. Intense lightning is likely and tornadoes are possible with thunderstorms.

The federal agency advises people in those areas to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'City of Lethbridge, organizations preparing for extreme heat'
City of Lethbridge, organizations preparing for extreme heat
AlbertaAlberta weatherHailEnvironment and Climate Change CanadaSevere Thunderstormsevere stormRed Deer thunderstormRocky Mountain House thunderstorm
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices