‘Bring your perspective’: Lethbridge community encouraged to fill city roles

The city of Lethbridge is hoping to inspire applicants for their boards, commissions, and committees by offering honorariums.

“Without the community involvement on each of these boards, commissions, and committees, we lack the publics engagement, their voice, their feedback and their assistance on many of the projects and initiatives each of these boards, commissions, and committeesdo, and members of city council look to,” said Ryan Westerson, legislative services manager.

The policy that allows members and chairs to receive an honourarium upwards of $25 for their time was adopted by council on June 11.

To be eligible for the honourarium, applicants have to attend at least 50 per cent of meetings and participate at every meeting attended. Honourariums and time commitments vary per positions.

“If you don’t come, we don’t know about that perspective, so I challenge each and every one of you who is thinking of being part of the boards to think about that, makea difference and bring your perspective,” said Coun. Mark Campbell.

There are approximately 24 positions open, including spots on the Youth Advisory Committee, Galt Museum Board of Directors and the Heart of Our City Committee.

“It gives a great opportunity for you to learn how to experience board at a governance level, it’s an opportunity for you to build some skill sets, in so far as communication, getting the information from the group you represent back to city council,” said Coun. Jenn Schmidt-Rempel.

The city is encouraging those interested to apply to participate in present and future city decisions. Applications are open until Sept. 22. You can apply by contacting the office of the city clerk at 311 or by emailing committee@lethbridge.ca.

An online BCC toolkit, including information on eligibility, length of term and meeting times is included on the city of Lethbridge website