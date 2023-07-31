Interior Health issues street drug alert for Penticton

Interior Health has issued a street drug alert for Penticton, B.C.
According to the health agency, a drug being sold as Down contains a strong synthetic opioid called Nitazene.
‘A funeral every week’: Drug deaths prompt protest on Siksika First Nation
Consuming the drug, which is a white, flaky substance, carries a high risk of overdosing or fatally overdosing. Amnesia, sleepiness and nodding out for a long time are also possibilities.
“Fentanyl was not present despite this being the expected substance,” Interior Health said in its warning, posted on Monday.
Trending Now
It also suggests using drugs with others around, or at an overdose prevention site if it’s available in your community.
3 dead after suspected overdoses in Regina within the last 24 hours
More on Canada
- Wave of strikes in Canada could cause ‘knock-on effect’ in other sectors, experts warn
- Quebec trucking company ordered to reinstate driver fired for drinking and driving
- Band-Aid solution: Justin Trudeau spotted with bandage on forehead in Hamilton
- B.C. port strike: New tentative deal would mean ‘long-term stability,’ O’Regan says
Comments