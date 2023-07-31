Interior Health issues street drug alert for Penticton

See more sharing options

Interior Health has issued a street drug alert for Penticton, B.C.

According to the health agency, a drug being sold as Down contains a strong synthetic opioid called Nitazene.

Consuming the drug, which is a white, flaky substance, carries a high risk of overdosing or fatally overdosing. Amnesia, sleepiness and nodding out for a long time are also possibilities.

“Fentanyl was not present despite this being the expected substance,” Interior Health said in its warning, posted on Monday.

It also suggests using drugs with others around, or at an overdose prevention site if it’s available in your community.