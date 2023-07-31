Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Interior Health issues street drug alert for Penticton

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 31, 2023 7:50 pm
Interior Health has issued a warning for a street drug called Down. The health agency says it contains a strong synthetic opioid that carries a high risk of overdosing. View image in full screen
Interior Health has issued a warning for a street drug called Down. The health agency says it contains a strong synthetic opioid that carries a high risk of overdosing. Interior Health
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Interior Health has issued a street drug alert for Penticton, B.C.

According to the health agency, a drug being sold as Down contains a strong synthetic opioid called Nitazene.

Click to play video: '‘A funeral every week’: Drug deaths prompt protest on Siksika First Nation'
‘A funeral every week’: Drug deaths prompt protest on Siksika First Nation

Consuming the drug, which is a white, flaky substance, carries a high risk of overdosing or fatally overdosing. Amnesia, sleepiness and nodding out for a long time are also possibilities.

Story continues below advertisement

“Fentanyl was not present despite this being the expected substance,” Interior Health said in its warning, posted on Monday.

Trending Now

It also suggests using drugs with others around, or at an overdose prevention site if it’s available in your community.

Click to play video: '3 dead after suspected overdoses in Regina within the last 24 hours'
3 dead after suspected overdoses in Regina within the last 24 hours

 

More on Canada
Okanagansouth okanaganInterior HealthIHAInterior Health Agencysynthetic opioidstreet drugStreet drug warningfaal overdosing riskNitazeneoverdosing risk
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices