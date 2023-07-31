Calgary police seize $60K in drugs, arrest 2 men

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have been arrested after search warrants turned up around $60,000 in drugs and weapons.

In May, Calgary police started investigating a man they believed involved in drug trafficking in the city’s northeast.

Police say they executed a search warrant on July 20 on two vehicles and a Pineridge home in the 5000 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast.

In addition to cellphones, cash and drug paraphernalia, police say they seized:

64.8 grams of crack cocaine with a street value of $6,480

88.4 grams of fentanyl with a street value of $13,260

544 fentanyl pills with a street value of $10,880

317.9 grams of cocaine with a street value of $20,697

9.9 grams of oxycodone with a street value of $100

47 Xanax pills with a street value of $235

377 grams of psilocybin mushrooms with a street value of $7,511

Knives, a machete, brass knuckles and a Kel-Tec SUB-2000 9-mm rifle were also seized by police.

Police arrested Shane Williams-Martell, 25, and Ashari Edwards, 22, both of Calgary. Both were charged with drug- and firearms-related offences.

“We’re dedicated to taking action against drug traffickers operating in our communities,” A/Insp. Vince Hancott said in a statement. “Successful investigations like this one keep dangerous drugs and weapons off of our streets and hold traffickers responsible for their actions.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.