Crime

Calgary police seize $60K in drugs, arrest 2 men

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted July 31, 2023 6:36 pm
Drugs and a Kel-Tec SUB-2000 9mm rifle Calgary police seized while executing search warrants on July 20, 2023. View image in full screen
Drugs and a Kel-Tec SUB-2000 9-mm rifle Calgary police seized while executing search warrants on July 20, 2023. handout / Calgary Police Service
Two men have been arrested after search warrants turned up around $60,000 in drugs and weapons.

In May, Calgary police started investigating a man they believed involved in drug trafficking in the city’s northeast.

Police say they executed a search warrant on July 20 on two vehicles and a Pineridge home in the 5000 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast.

In addition to cellphones, cash and drug paraphernalia, police say they seized:

  • 64.8 grams of crack cocaine with a street value of $6,480
  • 88.4 grams of fentanyl with a street value of $13,260
  • 544 fentanyl pills with a street value of $10,880
  • 317.9 grams of cocaine with a street value of $20,697
  • 9.9 grams of oxycodone with a street value of $100
  • 47 Xanax pills with a street value of $235
  • 377 grams of psilocybin mushrooms with a street value of $7,511

Knives, a machete, brass knuckles and a Kel-Tec SUB-2000 9-mm rifle were also seized by police.

Police arrested Shane Williams-Martell, 25, and Ashari Edwards, 22, both of Calgary. Both were charged with drug- and firearms-related offences.

“We’re dedicated to taking action against drug traffickers operating in our communities,” A/Insp. Vince Hancott said in a statement. “Successful investigations like this one keep dangerous drugs and weapons off of our streets and hold traffickers responsible for their actions.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.

