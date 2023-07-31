It’s hot in Regina, but don’t sweat it as cooler temperatures are on the way

For the past couple of weeks, Regina residents have been experiencing the true feeling of a sizzling summer as temperatures reach plus 30 C.

A warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said Regina has been under the influence of a ridge of high pressure at the surface and a ridge of high heights aloft.

“We’ve also had a low-pressure system at the surface to the north, and that has allowed warm air to make its way into southern prairies,” said Natalie Hasell. “We’ve had 10 days with temperatures at 30 or above.”

In 2021, Hasell said it was a hot summer, when temperatures reached as high as plus 35. But as she mentions, the 2023 numbers will change.

“We’ve got some hot days this week then things cooled down for a little bit,” she said. “But there is a suggestion that some parts of Saskatchewan could see at least above-normal conditions well into the next several weeks.

“The overall picture is, yes, we will have some more heat this week. And then a little bit of a pause and a good possibility of heat coming back after that.”

Hasell said residents are expecting a few more days of hot weather this week especially in southern Saskatchewan. It’s something that the folks over at the Saskatchewan Science Centre aren’t too worried about during their summer camp programming.

“It’s not the worst of it yet, so it’s good,” said Denille Schroeder. “It’s not too hot.”

But when it gets too hot, their team ensures they are staying in the shade and keeping hydrated during the heat wave. Hasell said there are a number of ways that heat can affect our health such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“Heat exhaustion is a whole slew of different things, but mainly heat, rash, excessive sweating, losing some motor control,” said Hasell.

“Heat stroke is the most severe situation, and it’s called heat stroke because it is affecting your brain. This is the situation in which you might find someone behaving in a very confused way or behaving in a way that doesn’t quite make sense.”