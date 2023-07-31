Man charged in case of woman found dead in Mississauga apartment

Police in Peel Region have announced the arrest of a man as they investigate the events leading up to a woman being found dead in her Mississauga apartment earlier in July.

Officers from Peel Regional Police went to a home at 28 Helene Street North on July 20 for a wellness check. Investigators said that, when they arrived, they found a young woman had died.

She was identified as 21-year-old Pitch Phaunpa. Her death was deemed to be a homicide by police.

Phaunpa’s family previously told Global News they had worried about her and her father had flown from New Brunswick to Toronto to check on her. When he arrived, he said he was met by police.

“I worried about her since day one… I check her location every day, every hour. I worry about her,” Jack Phaunpa previously told Global News. “The last time I talked to her, I said, ‘I miss you very much.’”

Jack said he had just convinced his daughter to move to New Brunswick to be with the family before she died. She was planning to move home at the end of August, he said.

On Monday, officers announced they had arrested a 29-year-old man and charged him with second-degree murder.

Peel police said the investigation continues.

— with files from Global News’ Catherine McDonald