Homicide unit investigating after woman found dead in Mississauga apartment

Police are seeking information after a woman was found dead in Mississauga, Ont., police said.

Peel Regional Police said on July 20 at around 12:15 p.m., officers were called to an apartment building at 28 Helene St. N. for a well-being check for a female resident.

Police said 21-year-old Pitch Phaunpa was located deceased.

According to police, she is believed to have died between July 17 and 18 and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.