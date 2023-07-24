Menu

Crime

Homicide unit investigating after woman found dead in Mississauga apartment

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 24, 2023 7:14 am
Peel Regional Police badge is seen during a police memorial parade in Ottawa, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police badge is seen during a police memorial parade in Ottawa, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon
Police are seeking information after a woman was found dead in Mississauga, Ont., police said.

Peel Regional Police said on July 20 at around 12:15 p.m., officers were called to an apartment building at 28 Helene St. N. for a well-being check for a female resident.

Police said 21-year-old Pitch Phaunpa was located deceased.

Trending Now

According to police, she is believed to have died between July 17 and 18 and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

