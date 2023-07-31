11 people arrested following 29 weapons-related calls for service in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) responded to 29 weapons-related calls for service over the weekend.

According to a release, police responded to an incident shortly before 12:00 p.m., July 29, 2023, at a gas station in the 1600 block of 33rd Street West after it was reported that a man was seen leaving the business with a firearm.

“When police arrived, they located the man and found him in possession of an imitation handgun,” SPS stated. “He was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.”

Later that day at 4:00 p.m., police stated in a second incident, a man was assaulted when a woman used a metal object to strike him in the 800 block of Confederation Drive.

“The weapon was later determined to have been a part of an air rifle,” the release read. “The woman was located by police nearby and is charged with uttering threats to cause death, possession of a dangerous weapon, and assault with a weapon.”

Story continues below advertisement

SPS stated that in total, 22 weapons were seized, 11 people were arrested, and 23 charges were laid.