Comments

Crime

2 Regina people charged following report of weapons offence

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 31, 2023 4:10 pm
Two 20-year-old Regina residents were arrested and charged following a report of a weapons offence Sunday morning on the 1000 block of Argyle Street.
Two 20-year-old Regina residents were arrested and charged following a report of a weapons offence Sunday morning on the 1000 block of Argyle Street. Global Regina still
Members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) arrested two individuals Sunday morning following a report of a weapons offence.

The RPS responded at approximately 7:25 a.m. to a residence on the 1000 block of Argyle Street. Police stated that a gunshot was heard and two people were seen running from the area, one being a man with a firearm.

“Officers attended to the area and did not find anyone with injury. However, investigation led to another residence on the block where the suspects were believed to be located,” police stated.

“Police observed one of the suspects leave the residence, then reenter. Despite police attempts to get the suspects to exit, they would not exit.”

Police stated that the RPS special weapons and tactics (SWAT) team was deployed, and the two suspects exited the residence and were placed under arrest.

“A firearm and ammunition were recovered,” the RPS stated.

Both suspects are aged 20 years old and of Regina. Torrance Kendal Storm Delorme and Jazmin Rockwell Dubois are jointly charged with reckless discharge of a firearm.

In addition, police stated that Delorme is also charged with two counts of possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, pointing a firearm and other offences.

The accused made their first appearance on these charges in provincial court on July 31 at 9:30 a.m.

