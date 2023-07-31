Manitoba police watchdog investigates in-custody death

Manitoba’s police oversight team is investigating the death of a man while in RCMP custody.
The Independent Investigation Unit says on July 26 around 12:30 a.m., Fisher Branch RCMP found a man incapacitated on a road in Peguis First Nation. He was arrested and lodged at the RCMP detachment.
Around 2:15 a.m. the man said he needed medical attention and was taken to a hospital in Gimli before being transported to Health Sciences Centre. He was later pronounced dead, a press release states.
The IIU has assumed responsibility for the investigation.
