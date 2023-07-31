Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman actor, dead at 70 after private cancer battle

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted July 31, 2023 1:32 pm
Paul Reubens, in character as Pee-wee Herman, attends the after-party for the opening night of 'The Pee-wee Herman Show' on Broadway in New York City in 2010. View image in full screen
Paul Reubens, in character as Pee-wee Herman, attends the after-party for the opening night of 'The Pee-wee Herman Show' on Broadway in New York City in 2010. Charles Sykes / The Associated Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Actor Paul Reubens, best known for his portrayal as ’80s television character Pee-wee Herman, has died years after he was diagnosed with cancer. He was 70.

His team confirmed the passing Monday, in a statement posted to Facebook.

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness,” the statement reads.

“Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

Story continues below advertisement

The post also included an undated quote attributed to Reubens, thanking fans for their support:

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you,” the quote says.

Paul Reubens, shown as Pee-wee Herman, arrives for a panel during the first day of Comic Con Thursday, July 21, 2011, in San Diego.
Paul Reubens, shown as Pee-wee Herman, arrives for a panel during the first day of Comic Con Thursday, July 21, 2011, in San Diego. Gregory Bull / The Associated Press

Reubens was the creator and star of the 1986 to 1990 TV series Pee-wee’s Playhouse. It was a role he would reprise over the years, including a 2010 live Broadway instalment of The Pee-wee Herman Show, as well as the 2016 Netflix movie Pee-wee’s Big Holiday.

Trending Now

He also departed from his Pee-wee character with roles on shows like The Blacklist, Gotham and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Best toys to keep your kids busy on summer break'
Best toys to keep your kids busy on summer break

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

More on Entertainment
PEE WEEPaul ReubensPee-wee Hermanpaul reubens cancerpaul reubens deadpaul reubens pee wee hermanpee wee cause of deathpee wee deadpee wee herman diespee-wee herman dead
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices