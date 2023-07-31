Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman actor, dead at 70 after private cancer battle

Send this page to someone via email

Actor Paul Reubens, best known for his portrayal as ’80s television character Pee-wee Herman, has died years after he was diagnosed with cancer. He was 70.

His team confirmed the passing Monday, in a statement posted to Facebook.

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness,” the statement reads.

“Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

Story continues below advertisement

The post also included an undated quote attributed to Reubens, thanking fans for their support:

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you,” the quote says.

Paul Reubens, shown as Pee-wee Herman, arrives for a panel during the first day of Comic Con Thursday, July 21, 2011, in San Diego. Gregory Bull / The Associated Press

Reubens was the creator and star of the 1986 to 1990 TV series Pee-wee’s Playhouse. It was a role he would reprise over the years, including a 2010 live Broadway instalment of The Pee-wee Herman Show, as well as the 2016 Netflix movie Pee-wee’s Big Holiday.

He also departed from his Pee-wee character with roles on shows like The Blacklist, Gotham and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Story continues below advertisement

—

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.