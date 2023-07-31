Huron OPP: Suspect wanted in reported armed robbery

Provincial police are asking the public to assist with identifying a suspect related to a reported robbery over the weekend in Exeter.

According to the Huron County OPP, a man attempted to enter a variety store with a handgun at around 9 p.m. in Huron Park. Police say the suspect was unsuccessful as the store had closed moments before.

But police say around 10 minutes later, a suspect – believed to be the same individual – entered a store in Exeter and demanded cash while brandishing a handgun. The suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of money and fled in a vehicle of unknown model and colour.

OPP say they were responding to the reported attempted robbery in Huron Park when the reported successful theft in Exeter occurred.

The suspect in both cases is described as a man approximately five feet eight inches tall. He was wearing black patterned shorts, a brown jacket, a black baseball cap, a black face mask and brown work boots at the time of the incidents.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone in the area at the time of the incidents with dashcam video footage, photos, or video of the suspect or suspect vehicle to contact them.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677. Crime Stoppers can also be reached at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) for an anonymous tip.