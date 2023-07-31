Ontario firefighter who died in B.C. identified as 25-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario firefighter killed while battling a wildfire in B.C. has been identified as 25-year-old Zachery Freeman Muise.

Police say Muise was working in a remote area north of Fort St. John on Friday when the UTV he was riding rolled over a steep drop on a gravel road.,

According to an obituary posted online, Muise is survived by his parents, siblings and nieces.

“Zak will also be sadly missed by Sue ‘Bamma’ Goble, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends,” the obituary reads.

“Zak was loved by many. We are so grateful for the time we had with him. We are grateful for all first responders. Our hearts go out to all the families of fallen firefighters, first responders, and those left who are still fighting.”

The family said a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Muise was transported by helicopter to the Fort St. John airport but succumbed to his injuries while en route, police said in a statement Saturday.

He was working for a private B.C. company, according to police, and was helping the fight the Donnie Creek wildfire — the largest in the province’s history.

On Sunday, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix shared some comments regarding the young man’s death.

“It’s an enormous tragedy. Many people have come a great distance to support us and our communities in these fights,” he said.

“This young man has passed away and all of us … the impact on the entire country … all of our hearts and thoughts are with the family.”

Also on Sunday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford issued a statement on his Twitter page.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the loved ones, friends and comrades of the young Ontario firefighter who tragically lost his life battling the wildfires in B.C.,” he said.

“Words cannot express the gratitude I feel for all of our frontline heroes, for your bravery and selflessness every day.”

Muise’s death is the second death this fire season in B.C.

Devyn Gale, 19, was killed on July 13 when she was struck by a falling tree in a remote area near Hiren Creek, just north of Revelstoke.

A procession was held in Revelstoke for her death on July 22, where hundreds lined the street to pay respects to the fallen firefighter.

Two days after Gale was killed, another firefighter was killed in the Northwest Territories while battling a wildfire on July 15. Adam Yeadon, 25, was killed by a falling tree.

Yeadon — from Fort Liard, a hamlet in the southwest corner of the Northwest Territories — was battling a wildfire in the Fort Liard district. He leaves behind a two-year-old daughter.

And in northern Alberta, helicopter pilot Ryan Gould, 41, was killed when his helicopter crashed while assisting in wildfire efforts on July 19.

— with files from Darrian Matassa-Fung and Julia Foy.