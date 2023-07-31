Menu

Canada

Manitoba man dies in motorcycle crash

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted July 31, 2023 12:14 pm
RCMP Gimli detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Gimli detachment. RCMP / File
A man is dead following a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a farm tractor Friday morning.

Gimli, Man., RCMP say around 11 a.m. on July 28, a farm tractor pulling equipment was driving westbound on Siglavik Road when it collided with a motorcycle driving southbound on Highway 8.

The 61-year-old motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor, a 72-year-old man from Gimli, is co-operating with RCMP.

An RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist and the RCMP criminal collision investigative team continue their investigation.

