Manitoba man dies in motorcycle crash

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man is dead following a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a farm tractor Friday morning.

Gimli, Man., RCMP say around 11 a.m. on July 28, a farm tractor pulling equipment was driving westbound on Siglavik Road when it collided with a motorcycle driving southbound on Highway 8.

The 61-year-old motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor, a 72-year-old man from Gimli, is co-operating with RCMP.

An RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist and the RCMP criminal collision investigative team continue their investigation.