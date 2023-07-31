Menu

Crime

Wanted Peterborough man strikes at officers during arrest: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 31, 2023 10:00 am
Peterborough police arrested a man on the strength of several warrants early Saturday. It's alleged he assaulted officers during his arrest. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man on the strength of several warrants early Saturday. It's alleged he assaulted officers during his arrest. Peterborough Police Service
A Peterborough, Ont., man wanted on warrants is facing several new charges following an altercation with officers early Saturday.

Peterborough police say around 12:25 a.m., officers on general patrol in the area of George and King street spotted the man wanted on warrants running from the area. Officers followed and arrested him a short distance away.

Police say officers informed the man he was under arrest on outstanding warrants for uttering threats, dangerous driving, stunt driving, and failing to comply with a release order. Police allege the man resisted arrest and struck officers as he was taken into custody.

The 28-year-old man was arrested on the warrants and additionally charged with assault with intent to resist arrest and failure to comply with a release order.

He was held in custody and appeared in court later Saturday, police said.

