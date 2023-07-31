Menu

Canada

Child killed by falling tree at Okanagan Lake Park campground Saturday: officials

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted July 31, 2023 2:36 am
BC Parks says a child was killed by a falling tree at a campground site at Okanagan Lake Park Saturday. The child was taken to hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. View image in full screen
BC Parks says a child was killed by a falling tree at a campground site at Okanagan Lake Park Saturday. The child was taken to hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. Darcy Martin
A child was killed by a falling tree at a campground at Okanagan Lake Park on Saturday, according to BC Parks.

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the tragic incident at a BC Parks campground this weekend,” BC parks told Global News in a statement.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends following this tragic incident.”

BC Parks did not comment on the age of the child but said the child was injured from a falling tree and taken to hospital where they later died.

