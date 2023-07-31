Child killed by falling tree at Okanagan Lake Park campground Saturday: officials

See more sharing options

A child was killed by a falling tree at a campground at Okanagan Lake Park on Saturday, according to BC Parks.

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the tragic incident at a BC Parks campground this weekend,” BC parks told Global News in a statement.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends following this tragic incident.”

BC Parks did not comment on the age of the child but said the child was injured from a falling tree and taken to hospital where they later died.