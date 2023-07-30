Hundreds of performers take part in annual Okanagan Military Tattoo

Send this page to someone via email

The Okanagan Military Tattoo is a musical extravaganza like no other.

The annual spectacle unites military bands, dancers, musicians, and marching troops under one roof at Vernon, B.C.’s Kal Tire Place.

“This is a huge stage. It’s 180 feet long and 85 feet wide,” said Norm Crerar, Okanagan Military Tattoo producer.

“When you get on here on stage for the performers it’s something really special. The people in the audience, they aren’t going to see this many musicians playing the same note on the same beat at the same time ever again.”

Navy Lt. Benjamin Van Slyke says that being one of the hundreds of performers on stage at the same time is a unique experience.

“The sound is very impressive,” said Van Slyke. “It gives you goosebumps.”

The RCMP ‘E’ Division Pipes and Drums band is performing in celebration of the RCMP’s 150th anniversary.

“The band is a community band and it’s filled with primarily civilian volunteers, some retired members. We like to just perform and represent the RCMP in a very positive and community oriented manner,” said Hugh Peden, pipe major of the RCMP ‘E’ Division Pipe Band.

The 350 performers will reconvene here in Vernon next year.