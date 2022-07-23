Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Musical performance: Okanagan Military Tattoo back in action after hiatus

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 23, 2022 1:03 pm
Billed as a musical extravaganza, the two-day event will run Saturday and Sunday at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. View image in full screen
Billed as a musical extravaganza, the two-day event will run Saturday and Sunday at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. Courtesy: Okanagan Military Tattoo

On hiatus since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the musical beat of the annual Okanagan Military Tattoo has returned to Vernon.

This weekend’s show features roughly 180 performers in more than a dozen acts, including the Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy.

Organizers and performers alike are happy to be back in person, as practicing over zoom during the pandemic doesn’t compare to experience of being able to march and perform in person, they say.

Read more: Coronavirus: Vernon’s Okanagan Military Tattoo cancelled

This year, the ninth annual event is looking forward to featuring some new sounds.

“The ukulele ensemble from Langley, that’s kind of unique,” said tattoo president Norm Crerar. “They are so good that people won’t believe it until they come here and see it.”

Story continues below advertisement

More information about the Okanagan Military Tattoo, including where to buy tickets for the shows at Kal Tire Place, can be found on its website.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia International Tattoo returning to Halifax after 3 years' Nova Scotia International Tattoo returning to Halifax after 3 years
Nova Scotia International Tattoo returning to Halifax after 3 years – Jun 22, 2022

As to why it’s called a Tattoo, the website offers this explanation.

“Musical tattoos actually started as a demonstration of military drumming, piping and other skills,” reads the website.

“It’s called a ‘tattoo’ because when the British Army was fighting in Belgium 300 years ago, drummers were sent into the town each night to call the soldiers in from the pubs. The drummers continued to play until the curfew at (10 p.m.).

“The (phrase), ‘doe den tap toe’ is Dutch for ‘Turn off the tap.’ Subsequently, the expression evolved to ‘tap-too’, after that ‘tattoo.’”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Unique advertising of Okanagan Military Tattoo surprises shoppers in Kelowna' Unique advertising of Okanagan Military Tattoo surprises shoppers in Kelowna
Unique advertising of Okanagan Military Tattoo surprises shoppers in Kelowna – Jul 24, 2019
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagVernon tagNorth Okanagan tagKal Tire Place tagOkanagan Military Tattoo tagmilitary drumming tagmilitary tattoo tagmusical tattoo tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers