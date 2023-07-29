SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Sports

Blue Jays place closer Jordan Romano on 15-day IL

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 29, 2023 2:59 pm
Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano has been placed on the 15-day injured list, the club announced Saturday.

The 30-year-old from Markham, Ont., left Friday night’s 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels with two outs in the top of the ninth due to lower back inflammation.

Romano has struggled with back soreness since pitching in the all-star game on July 11.

Nate Pearson was recalled from the Blue Jays’ triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., in a corresponding move.

Romano’s 28 saves this season are tied with Cleveland’s Emmanuel Clase and Baltimore’s Felix Bautista for most in the American League.

Romano has a 4-5 record this season, with a 2.79 earned-run average and 51 strikeouts over 42 innings. Yimi Garcia closed out Friday’s win with a one-out save.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that he would choose which reliever would close out games based on the lineup Toronto was facing.

San Francisco’s Camilo Doval and Cincinnati’s Alexis Diaz lead the National League with 31 saves each.

Pearson has a 5-2 record, 4.75 ERA and a save over 36 innings with the big club this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2023.

BaseballToronto Blue JaysMLBBlue JaysBlue Jays baseball
© 2023 The Canadian Press

